ECP to launch women NIC, voters ‘registration campaign’ on Monday

—Photo by Dawn

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will launch ‘Women NIC and Voters’ Registration Campaign’ from Monday.

According to Radio Pakistan, Official informed that the mission of the campaign is to educate Female voters on the process of registering themselves, getting voter (Identity Card) ID, and ensuring that citizens take an active role in the election.

As every Pakistani is responsible to cast his/her vote honestly for electing the most deserving representative.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sardar Muhammad Raza will inaugurate the campaign with registration of first unregistered woman at the commission.—APP