COAS visits Pak-Afghan Border in Bajour Agency

PESHAWAR: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday visited Pak-Afghan border in Bajour Agency and interacted with troops.

The COAS was given a detailed briefing regarding ongoing efforts to effectively check terrorist infiltration routes from across the border, progress on fencing, construction of new forts and posts along the border and development of new tracks to facilitate local public, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release issued here.

While interacting with the troops, the COAS appreciated their high morale and effective border security, which resulted in denying maximum cross border attack attempts by terrorists.

Later, the COAS met ‘Ulema’ of Federally Administered Tribal Areas and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at Peshawar. He lauded their support in the fight against terrorism and acknowledged their contributions for peace and harmony.

The ‘Ulema’ unanimously condemned terrorism and pledged their continued support to efforts of security forces for bringing peace and stability.

The Army Chief said that Pakistan belonged to all Pakistanis without any religious, provincial, tribal, linguistic, ethnic, sectarian or any other identity.

The Commander Peshawar Corps was also present on the occasion.