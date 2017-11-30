Bilawal demands judicial investigations of Islamabad sit-in

-File Photo

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bialwal Bhutto Zardari Thursday demanded comprehensive investigation of Faizabad sit-in episode through Parliamentary and Judicial Committee.

Talking to media at Zardari House here, he said Faizabad sit-in ending agreement with Tehreek e Labbaik Ya Rasoolallah (SAW) had indeed perturbed him.

Responding to a question, he said the government of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) should complete its tenure and next general election should be held as per schedule. Ensuring timely election was the basic responsibility of all the political parties.

He said PPP had reservations on census figures in Sindh province, which had duly been conveyed in the recent meeting of Council of Common Interests (CCI).

To another question, he urged the country’s youth to come true to the expectation of the PPP leadership.—APP